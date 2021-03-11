Julyfest 2021 has been canceled due to ‘uncertainty’, safety reasons

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Downtown Binghamton Business Association, Binghamton Music & Jazz Festival, and the Parlor City 5K Run announced on March 6 that Julyfest has been canceled for 2021.

The Julyfest Binghamton Facebook page left a post saying it was canceled due to "uncertainty" and for the safety and welfare of vendors.

The post does not mention the COVID-19 pandemic directly.

Organizers say they look forward to seeing everyone for Julyfest 2022, which will occur July 9, 10, and 11.

The Facebook post says more information will be posted to the event's website, however, the site does not reflect the cancelation as of March 11.