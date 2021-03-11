Man charged with attempted murder of police officer

WHITEMARSH, Pa (AP) — A 20-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and other counts after prosecutors say he pointed a gun at a Whitemarsh Township police officer and attempted to fire it, but there was no bullet in the chamber. Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, of Vineland, was being held Thursday on $3.5 million bail. Montgomery County officials said the incident started as a call about a man pulling on door handles of parked cars.