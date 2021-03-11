Millennial Money: 3 ways COVID-19 reshuffled our finances

One year ago, the coronavirus pandemic forced business closures and lockdown orders. In the 12 months that followed, many aspects of daily life have changed, including how we handle money, both physically and philosophically. Businesses quickly pivoted to cashless payments, pushing contact-free options like tap-to-pay and Venmo QR codes to the forefront. While Amazon and Target both posted record profits, consumers also became more intentional about supporting small businesses, even if it meant spending more money. The coronavirus pandemic also prompted people to build an emergency fund if they had the means to do so.