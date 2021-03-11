N Korean defectors struggle to send money home amid pandemic

ANSAN, South Korea (AP) — For years, North Korean defectors have resorted to an underground network of brokers to call and send money to their families in North Korea. But they are increasingly out of touch with their loved ones in North Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some defectors say their families aren’t contacting them as North Korea has imposed some of the world’s toughest restrictions on movements. Others in the South say they’ve become poorer so that they have little money to share with their relatives in the North. They say brokers demand too expensive remittance charges.