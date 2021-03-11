New Zealand pushes to end global tariffs on virus supplies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is pushing for nations around the world to end tariffs on face masks, syringes and other supplies needed to battle the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand is making the push as this year’s host of APEC, an economic forum of 21 Asia-Pacific countries that includes Japan, China, Canada and the U.S. New Zealand hopes that forum members will quickly agree on a list of products that should have tariffs removed, and that the list will then be used as a template by other nations around the world. Last year, New Zealand removed tariffs from such virus supplies.