Rights group: Myanmar military using systematic deadly force

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Amnesty International has accused Myanmar’s military government of increasingly using battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters and conducting systematic, deliberate killings. Myanmar has been roiled by protests since a Feb. 1 military coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi just as it was to start its second term. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. Security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, causing the deaths of about 60 people. There were new but unconfirmed accounts of additional deaths Wednesday and Thursday. The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup and strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters.