Savannah expects St. Patrick’s crowds, possible virus surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The South’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping thousands of tourists with plans to visit Savannah, Georgia. City officials and parade organizers agreed to pull the plug on the largest festivities surrounding the Irish holiday for a second year because of lingering coronavirus risks. Still, Savannah visitor bureau president Joe Marinelli says hotels in the downtown historic district could reach 90% occupancy this weekend. And a new, sprawling hotel and nightlife development on Savannah’s riverfront is promoting a 6-day festival. That move has angered Mayor Van Johnson, who is worried big crowds could cause another surge in COVID-10 infections.