South African official pledges to fund university students

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In an effort to quell violent protests at universities, South Africa’s education minister has vowed to make more money available to enable thousands of students to register for the 2021 academic year. One man, a bystander, was killed in the protests Wednesday at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand, adding pressure on the government to resolve the problem. Throughout the week students have been protesting because thousands of poor students have been prevented from registering due to outstanding fees. Education Minister Blade Nzimanede said Thursday that the education budget will reallocate funds to ensure that all qualifying students are allowed to register for their studies.