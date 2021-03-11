Student organizers find new ways to fundraise for their cause virtually, encourage participation

(WBNG) -- An annual tradition at Binghamton University is returning this year in a new format.

Binghamton University's Miracle Network Dance Marathon is set to return to campus next month for an annual Dance Marathon that raises money for the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse.

Due to restrictions on in-person events, however, the event will be held in a virtual setting only.

Student organizers say because of this, they're concerned about securing participation in the event, limiting their ability to meet their fundraising goal of $30,000.

"Last year we actually had to cancel the event. It's becoming increasingly difficult to fundraise because everything is virtual," said Dance Marathon Morale Coordinator Tara Mandel.

This inspired the group to hold an additional event, supplementing their fundraising efforts.

They've announced a virtual 5K race that anyone can participate in; running the race in smaller groups and posting results online.

"It's a good way to get out and to get exercise. Even if you go for a walk with your friends. You're like, okay guys, we're contributing to a good cause, we're getting exercise. I'm with my friends, this is great," Mandel added.

The entry fee for the virtual 5K is $20 and is open to anyone in the community.

Student organizers say even if running isn't your thing, but you still wish to help, you can.

"Maybe if everyone could just contribute five dollars, then maybe we could create a chain reaction where we could not only reach but exceed our goal," Mandel said.

The virtual 5K starts on March 20th and runs through March 28th. The virtual Dance Marathon will take place on April 10th.

For more information on both events, how to register, and how to donate, click here.