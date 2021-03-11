Sudan’s PM in Cairo to discuss Ethiopia’s Nile dam dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister has held talks with the Egyptian president in Cairo as both nations seek to build a united front in the ongoing dispute over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. The two agreed that both governments should “work closely at this critical moment” until they mobilize international and regional players to help mediate a solution to the water dispute with Ethiopia. The dispute centers on the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam and how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries would settle any future disputes.