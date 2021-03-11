Sweden royals hold church service for COVID-19 victims

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia have held a church ceremony to honor the victims of the coronavirus. The memorial service was held Thursday at the Drottningholm Palace chapel just outside Stockholm on the one-year anniversary of the first death of the pandemic in the Scandinavian nation. The royal couple participated, but Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel could not attend as they both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. The royal court said in a statement that the Crown Princess and her husband have mild symptoms and “are feeling well considering the circumstances.”