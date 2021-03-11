With recovery lagging, Europe wary of rising interest rates

Frankfurt, Germany (AP) — Christine Lagarde has a bond market problem. The head of the European Central Bank is seeing market borrowing costs go up for businesses and governments. Not by a lot, but it’s the wrong time. Europe is still stuck in a double-dip recession and won’t recover to pre-COVID-19 levels until next year. That means European businesses aren’t ready for tighter borrowing. Analysts say Lagarde will have to let bond investors know that the bank will use its monetary tools to step in and stop a premature rise in rates caused by spillover from U.S. markets. Investors are watching to see how she does that at the bank’s policy meeting Thursday and her news conference immediately after.