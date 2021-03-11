Wyoming election changes move ahead after push by Trump Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers will continue to discuss proposed election changes endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. for their potential to undermine U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney but not for next year as originally planned. The proposal to allow primary election runoffs heads to the full Senate after the change in a legislative committee Thursday. Local election officials testified they wouldn’t have enough time to implement the changes in 2022. Cheney isn’t taking a position on the bill, but a primary runoff could consolidate Republican opposition to her re-election. Trump Jr. is calling for Cheney’s defeat after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the U.S. Capitol riot.