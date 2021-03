FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 54 (52-58) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

We'll have mostly cloudy skies turning mostly sunny today. Partly cloudy skies Friday night with a few mixed showers. Little to no accumulation expected.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.