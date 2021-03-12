Biden moves to relieve strain of child border crossings

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. The 2018 policy called on Health and Human Services to share information about family sponsors with immigration authorities, a move that discouraged parents and other relatives from stepping forward out of fear they would be deported. The move is another step to repeal policies of former President Donald Trump that discouraged people from seeking refuge in the U.S.