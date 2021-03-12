Biden was Sheriff Joe on ’09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden acted as “Sheriff Joe” in making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and getting there quickly. This time, President Joe Biden’s role is different: He’s lead salesman for the giant COVID-19 aid package, and eager to score political points as Americans reap benefits from the massive government relief effort. Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday and then extolled it in a prime-time address to the nation that night. On Friday, he’ll celebrate the package again, this time with Democratic lawmakers in his first Rose Garden event as president.