Biden’s $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part for the Democrats. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck. Democrats are even considering changing historic filibuster rules to overcome opponents and speed the bills along.