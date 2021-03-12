Binghamton releases final draft of Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton released its final draft of its Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative Friday afternoon.

The 310 -page plan details how the city aims to improve police relations with the community. It also includes an overview of the Binghamton Police Department and survey results from the John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety.

The Collaborative Steering Committee will continue to accept written public comments about the plan. You may leave a comment by emailing BPDcollaborative@cityofbinghamton.com

In a news release, Binghamton Mayor Rich David said the following:

“I want to thank the Collaborative’s Steering Committee members and members of the public who participated in this process to identify ways the Binghamton Police Department can better serve our diverse community. I’m proud of our collective efforts, starting with assembling a diverse and inclusive Steering Committee representative of a broad range of opinions, experiences and areas of expertise. The result is the most comprehensive and robust plan released by a local Collaborative to date, with recommendations for substantive improvements to the Police Department that will create lasting, positive change.”

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan on March 22 at 6 p.m.

The final draft is posted below: