Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid has left the Philadelphia 76ers’ game with the Washington Wizards in the third quarter following a dunk that resulted in an awkward landing on his left leg. Embiid was in his first game back following a week-long absence for. contact tracing. He laid on the ground for more than a minute following the play, and medical staff brought a stretcher briefly onto the court, but Embiid eventually rose to his feet and limped off under his own power. Philadelphia led Washington 80-60 at the time of Embiid’s exit. The four-time All-Star had scored 23 points in 20 minutes before exiting.