Embiid exits with apparent leg injury, 76ers beat Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injuy in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.Embiid, who is drawing MVP consideration for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.He had also grabbed seven rebounds before his premature departure against Washington with 6:20 left in the third.