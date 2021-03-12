Governor seeks overhaul of Pennsylvania’s highway funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a deepening stalemate over financing highways and public transit, Gov. Tom Wolf wants to phase out Pennsylvania’s gasoline tax and is appointing a commission to recommend alternative ways to pay for the state’s needs. Wolf on Friday ordered a commission of lawmakers, transportation industry representatives, transportation planners, government officials and others to deliver recommendations by Aug. 1 of funding alternatives to foot the extra billions of dollars deemed to be necessary. The gas tax that Wolf calls “burdensome” isn’t keeping pace with construction needs as vehicles become more fuel-efficient and more motorists buy electric vehicles, transportation officials say. The gas tax is No. 2 in the nation.