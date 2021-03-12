Gusty conditions as a front moves through the Southern Tier

TONIGHT: Stray passing rain or snow shower early 20%. Rest of the overnight hours remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Low of 22 (18-24). Winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High of 38 (35-41). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-15 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Few clouds. Low of 25 (22-30). Wind out of the west at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Conditions remain windy tonight as a front passes through the region. As it does, there could be a stray shower but no impacts are expected. Behind the front, clouds decrease from partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 20s by tomorrow morning.



After a chilly start, the sunshine will help warm things up on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s, near 40 degrees which is seasonable for this time of year. A breeze out of the northwest might make if feel a little chilly from time to time.



There will be a few more clouds to end the weekend but the Southern Tier will remain dry. Above average temperatures are expected to return to the region next week. Unfortunately, they may be accompanied by some precipitation.