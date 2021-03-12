Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals. The eighth-seeded Hoyas and coach Patrick Ewing will play the winner of St. John’s-Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015. Harris led the way with 18 points and the Hoyas went 23 of 23 from the line, the first time a team has shot 100% on at least 20 attempts in the Big East Tournament.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 127-105 even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing. With Harris leading a balanced attack, the Sixers had more than enough to get by without their two best players. Dwight Howard scored a season-high 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 16 points, and Tony Bradley scored a season-high 14 on 7-for-7 shooting. The 6-foot-10 center also got this shoutout on Twitter from Embiid during the game: “That’s it!!! I’ve seen enough. Build around Tony Bradley @sixers”. Lauri Markkanen, back from a sprained right shoulder, led Chicago with 23 points.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aleem Ford scored 17 points and No. 6 seed Wisconsin made a stop on the last play to escape with a 75-74 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers led by 18 in the final eight minutes and were up 73-57 with five minutes to go. The Nittany Lions ended the game on a 17-2 run with Sam Sessoms scoring 13 of his 18 points during the final seven minutes to spark the rally. Sessoms drove into the lane in the final seconds and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers deflected his attempted pass. Brad Davison grabbed the loose ball and called a timeout with 0.3 seconds remaining to essentially secure the win. Wisconsin advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 5 and third-seeded Iowa on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the free-falling Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8:24 left in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Anthony Angelo and Bryan Rust, with an empty-netter, also scored. Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots and was assisted on Rust’s goal. Pittsburgh has won 11 of its past 14. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan became the NHL’s fourth U.S.-born coach to win 300 games, and 12th overall to have that many career victories and at least two Stanley Cup titles. The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday night.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal to help the Washington Capitals win their third straight game 5-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ovechkin moved three goals shy of passing Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list. He scored his fourth goal against the Flyers in just three games this season. The three-time MVP has 38 goals in 60 career games against the Flyers. Conor Sheary and John Carlson scored for Washington. Nic Dowd had two goals for the Capitals. Travis Konecny scored his seventh goal of the season and Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Collins had a season-high 23 points to lead South Florida to a 73-71 win over Temple in the first game of the American Athletic conference tournament. Khalif Battle led the Owls with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Temple got within two with seven seconds left and the Bulls then missed two free throws. However, the Owls couldn’t get a final shot off.