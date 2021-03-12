How the state legislature will proceed against Gov. Cuomo

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier lawmakers are announcing their support for the state assembly's impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo.

12 News first reported on Thursday the state assembly's judiciary committee would be opening the investigation.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said she supports the latest investigation as well as the one being conducted by the state attorney general. She said Friday she believes the two investigations can go hand in hand.

"Well I initially supported the investigation the attorney general was undertaking, but because of recent events, we felt it was important to have an impeachment investigation begin in the assembly," said Lupardo (D, District 123). "I think it's really important we have investigations that collaborate and get to the bottom of what is really going on here."

Across the political aisle, Lupardo's Republican colleague in the assembly, State Rep. Joe Angelino (R, District 122), also supports the investigation, as he said the focus should be on the state budget.

"The governor plays a huge role in that and I think he's lost a lot of credibility and a lot of bargaining power he might have had and I don't know how exactly he's going to be able to negotiate with the full force he would need to and everyone's calling for him to resign," the first-term assemblyman said.

The judiciary investigation is only the beginning of the impeachment process.

The process in New York largely resembles the federal process that played out with the two impeachment trials of former President Donald Trump.

First, the state assembly would vote on whether to introduce charges of impeachment against the governor. If a majority of assembly members approve the charges, an impeachment trial will begin.

"Members of the state senate along with the Court of Appeals would act as jurors in an instance like that so ultimately it is up to the Democrats in the state assembly to bring articles of impeachment and then the state senate would hold a trial in relation to those charges," said State Sen. Fred Akshar (R, District 52).

If Cuomo resigns or is impeached, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become the new governor.