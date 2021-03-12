Mexico president wants probe of judge who blocked power plan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is demanding an investigation of judges who blocked the implementation of his plan to favor older, dirtier government power plants over renewable and gas-fired facilities. López Obrador also vowed Friday to take the battle to Mexico’s Supreme Court, but at the same time suggested he might be willing to negotiate with the foreign companies if they accept less lucrative contracts. A court granted an injunction Thursday against López Obrador’s new electrical power law, ruling it may violate free competition and the right to a healthy environment.