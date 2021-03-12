Netflix may crack down on password sharing

CNN – If you share your Netflix account with other people – listen up.

The company’s terms of service say accounts “May not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

Now, the streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account.

That would be done with a text or email sent to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case, the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.