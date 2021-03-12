New York National Guard member dies in Washington, D.C.

(WBNG) -- The New York National Guard announced the death of a soldier on duty in Washington, D.C.

26-year-old Specialist Justin Grennell was pronounced dead in his hotel room by emergency services personnel on the morning of March 11, the National Guard says.

They say his death is under investigation by the Washington D.C. Metro Police.

Grennell was part of the state National Guard COVID-19 response team. He enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2014 and in the Geneva-based A Troop as an anti-tank gunner.

Grennell was assigned to the capital to provide security for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.