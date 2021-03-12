New York takes on Boston on 3-game losing streak

New York Rangers (10-12-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-6-4, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to end its three-game slide when the Rangers take on Boston.

The Bruins are 14-6-4 against opponents from the East Division. Boston serves 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

The Rangers are 10-12-3 against East Division opponents. New York averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-13 in 24 games this season. David Pastrnak has five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 13 goals and has 17 points. Ryan Strome has 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.