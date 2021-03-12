NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won’t seek reelection

NEW YORK (AP) — The veteran New York City prosecutor overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump says he won’t seek reelection. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement Friday, opting against a primary fight with progressive candidates who say he’s a relic, not a reformer. His term expires at the end of the year. Vance is conducting a wide-ranging investigation that includes examining whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. Vance’s decision against seeking reelection almost certainly guarantees it’ll be a brand-new D.A. who sees the Trump case through.