NYS board approves wind farm project in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY/ ALBANY (WBNG) -- The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment Siting Board granted approval to build and operate a wind farm in the Town of Guilford.

The approval of the High Bridge Wind, LLC's 100-megawatt wind farm comes after detailed review and community participation of nearly 200 public comments on record to make sure the needs of the community are being met.

This wind farm is a part of the effort by the state to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change with "clean energy", as discussed in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Siting Board Chair John B. Howard says," the High Bridge wind farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels while boosting clean energy investment, clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment."

The developers expect the project to create nearly 250 jobs in manufacturing, supply, and construction, as well as the creation of opportunities for local construction to work on it.

Officials say this wind farm will be on more than 3,000 acres of privately owned land, with annual payments to landowners per agreements. The developers say the turbines will reach a tip height of over 600 ft.

The sitting board determined the wind farm project would be consistent with energy policies and planning objectives within the state's Energy Plan, as well as a beneficial addition to the electric generation of the state after a review of social and economic factors.

The board also determined, on these grounds, that the farm will serve the goals of improving fuel diversity, grid reliability, and modernization of grid infrastructure.

New York state plans to achieve its goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality.

For more information on the Chenango County wind farm project, click here.