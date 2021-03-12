‘Obamacare’ boost easy for some, but others face paperwork

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some consumers will find it quick and easy to take advantage of generous health insurance subsidies in the new COVID relief package, but others face extra paperwork and a wait, federal officials said Friday. Biden’s “Obamacare” expansion reduces costs for new customers, for those already enrolled in the program, for people who experience unemployment this year, and it may also help many whose incomes were too high to previously qualify for subsidies. New customers signing up on or after April 1 will automatically get the benefit of more generous tax credits, but consumers already enrolled will have to go back to HealthCare.gov and update their coverage, or wait until tax time next year.