Prosecutors: Murder suspect used metal pipe to beat victim

4:26 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with using a metal pipe to beat another man to death was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at his arraignment. Diecryk Garcia appeared in court Friday to face a murder charge in the death of John Rosado. The 34-year-old victim was found Thursday lying on the sidewalk outside a Haverhill apartment building and bleeding from head wounds. Garcia lived in the building but Rosado did not. The judge entered a not guilty plea on Garcia’s behalf and he was held without bail. Garcia’s attorney said he does not think his client is competent enough to understand the proceedings.

Associated Press

