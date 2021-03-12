Remains of Guatemalan migrants killed in Mexico return home

COMITANCILLO, Guatemala (AP) — Thousands of residents of this town have turned out amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, migrants killed near the Mexico-U.S. border in late January. On Friday night, Comitancillo packed the local soccer stadium to mourn along with the victims’ families each huddled around their loved ones’ respective caskets. A local priest told the crowd, “It is unjust that the youth do not have the possibility of working here. It is unjust that the families have to split year after year.” The bodies, along with three others, were found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas.