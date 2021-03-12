As school workers get vaccine, Wolf puts police, others next

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s police officers, firefighters and grocery workers are in line to start getting the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in about two weeks, as the current effort to immunize school workers wraps up. Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he’s confident the state will meet President Joe Biden’s directive to make everyone eligible by May 1. The group getting special priority after teachers includes police and prison staff, grocery workers, volunteer and professional firefighters, meat processors and farm workers. Pennsylvania’s program to vaccinate teachers and other school workers immunized more than 6,500 people in its first days.