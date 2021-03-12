Senators Schumer, Gillibrand call on Cuomo to resign

(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign following sexual-harassments allegations made against him.

In a joint statement released Friday afternoon, the senators said:

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Both Schumer and Gillibrand are democrats.

Their statement follows similar statements made by Democrats Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Antonio Delgado made earlier Friday.

In an afternoon conference call, Governor Cuomo vowed not to resign. He said the allegations against him were not true.