Steelers have many needs but little money in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely see plenty of familiar faces leave in free agency. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and running back James Conner are among the nearly two dozen Steelers who will hit the open market. Pittsburgh is dealing with a salary-cap crunch that leaves its with little money to spend unless the Steelers decide to cut or restructure the deals of high-priced veterans such as cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steven Nelson. The team is more likely to address its needs along the offensive line and running back in the April NFL draft.