Summer businesses reopen in the Southern Tier, hope to see a return of normalcy and nice weather

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- Local summer businesses are continuing to open as the season is right around the corner.

One such business is the Big Dipper Barbeque 2 in Conklin which opened for its first day of the season today.

Staff at the Big Dipper BBQ 2 say last year posed a big challenge for them as the pandemic discouraged people from leaving their homes.

Now, they say their focus is on what lies ahead for the future, and hope the good weather this week is a good omen for the rest of the season.

Dan Godfrey, pitmaster at the Big Dipper BBQ 2 told 12 News what he was hoping for this upcoming season. "I hope things are a lot better, and I hope to see more people outside; being out and enjoying it instead of being so afraid to go out and enjoy life anymore. Because we lost a lot last year, so I'm really looking for things to go back to normal," Godfrey said.

Staff say one of the reasons the barbecue joint was able to get by was its focus on take-out, meaning the business wasn't as severely affected by the statewide and countrywide shut down of indoor dining last year.