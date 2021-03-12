Trevor Cahill finalizes $1.5 million deal to join Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings. The 33-year-old was 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in six starts and five relief appearances for San Francisco last season. He struck out 31 and walked 14 in 24 innings, holding opponents to a career-low .184 batting average. After moving to the bullpen, he pitched five shutout innings in five games. Cahill is 85-94 with a 4.20 ERA and one save with Oakland, Arizona, Atlanta, the Cubs, San Diego, Kansas City, the Angels and San Francisco.