UN urges foreign troops and mercenaries to leave Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging countries with troops and mercenaries in Libya to withdraw them “without delay” as demanded in the cease-fire agreement between the country’s warring parties. A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members on Friday welcomed a key step following the October cease-fire — Wednesday’s vote by the country’s House of Representatives endorsing the newly appointed interim government charged with leading the country to elections on Dec. 24. The U.N.’s most powerful body called on all Libyan parties to ensure a smooth handover to the interim government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.