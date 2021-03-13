2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives
DENVER (AP) — Nearly 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches of snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon to Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.