Air Forces, father, husband: Man reflects on his 100 years

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Bob Adams has something that most people do not — a memory from 1923. “I was just learning to walk, and I started to follow my father down to the basement — he went down to fix the furnace,” Adams says. “I started after him, and I went tumbling down to the landing and hit my head on the cat’s dish.” When Adams hit his head on that cat dish, he was 2 years old. On Feb. 15, 98 years later, Adams celebrated his 100th birthday, and he celebrated in style, with a personal car parade outside of his apartment.