AP source: Embiid sidelined with bone bruise in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss an undermined amount of time. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the severity of the injury had not been announced. Embiid did not suffer any structural damage to his knee. Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers. He’s averaging nearly 30 points and more than 11 rebounds in 31 games.