Skip to Content

Biden played ‘sheriff’ on ’09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

12:16 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden acted as “Sheriff Joe” in making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and getting there quickly. This time, President Biden’s role is different: He’s lead salesman for the giant COVID-19 aid package, and eager to score political points as Americans reap benefits from the massive government relief effort. Biden signed the bill into law Thursday and then extolled it in a prime-time address to the nation that night. On Friday, he celebrated the package again, this time with Democratic lawmakers in his first Rose Garden event as president.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content