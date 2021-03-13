Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s restored leftist government has arrested the conservative interim president who led the country for a year. She’s one of more than a dozen people in custody or facing arrest as officials pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup. Jeanine Áñez was detained in the early morning in her hometown of Trinidad and was flown to the capital, Las Paz. She termed the charges “abuse and persecution.” Saturday’s arrest worsens tensions in a South American country already torn by a a cascade of perceived wrongs suffered by both sides.