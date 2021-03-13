DeSmith stops 24 in Penguins’ 3-0 win over skidding Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey DeSmith stopped 24 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed Buffalo its 10th straight loss with a 3-0 victory over the lowly Sabres. Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal by batting in his own rebound with 3:23 remaining in the second period. The power-play goal was set up by Evgeni Malkin, who has three goals and seven assists in a seven-game point streak. The Sabres dropped to 0-8-2 in their past 10. The winless streak matches the fourth-worst in team history.