Drexel women roar back to dump Delaware in CAA title game

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Keishana Washington scored 30 points and Drexel used the third quarter to beat Delaware en route to a 63-52 win in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. After Drexel’s eight-point second quarter helped Delaware build a 34-22 halftime lead, the Dragons (14-8) returned the favor in the third quarter and never looked back. Drexel outscored the Blue Hens 20-5 in the quarter as Delaware went 1-for-15 shooting. Washington made back-to-back layups, one off a steal and sprint to the basket, as part of a 16-3 run. Paris McBride scored 11 points for Delaware.