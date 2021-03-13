Elk spur a tourism boom in northwestern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In rural Elk County, a mile from the $12 million Elk Country Visitor Center, a small herd of elk munched grass beside a new coffee shop called Elk Life. They were mostly females, known as cows, with a lone young bull nearby that sported two thin antlers called spikes. Inside the store, owner Eric Blythe, 43, said he opened in August, and quickly filled the space with elk shirts, stuffed animals, even elk masks. In 2020, people were hungry to see those elk, once hunted to extinction in the state but now a carefully managed resurgence in the northwest “Pennsylvania Wilds.”