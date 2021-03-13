Exchange student from Italy adjusts to U.S. pandemic life

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Beatrice Latina will take back to Rome a memorable souvenir from her experience living in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Her covid recovery story. Latina, nicknamed “Bi Bi” by her friends, tested positive for covid-19 about two months after moving into her Brackenridge host family home in September. The pandemic has altered the way foreign exchange programs operate. Students from abroad have been forced to not only adjust to a new culture, but also navigate restrictions that have limited their experience and expectations. All the while, organizers have grappled with a drop in participation with few schools and families in the Valley able to host students.