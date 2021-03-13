Fishing for monsters ‘out of the abyss’ in Susquehanna River

YORK, Pa. (AP) — They come to the Susquehanna River to fish for something they’ve only heard about. The biggest fish in the river, the biggest in Pennsylvania — the kind of thing that almost doesn’t seem like it should even be here. The flathead catfish phenomenon continues to grow. It’s common to catch them from 20 to 30 pounds each, though they easily get twice that size in the lower third of the river. “It’s about catching the biggest fish I can catch,” said Mark Kraemer from Tamaqua, Pa. He and his 17-year-old son, Riley, grew tired of the expense and three-hour trips to the New Jersey shore for saltwater fishing.