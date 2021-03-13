For Biden, there’s no place like a weekend home in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — For President Joe Biden, there’s no place like a weekend home in Delaware. Biden earned the right to live in the White House after three tries for the presidency. But since taking office, he’s spent this weekend and several others in his adopted home state. The White House defends Biden’s leisure travel although he and federal health officials have begged the public to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. That includes putting off unnecessary travel. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden “lives in Wilmington.” She says it’s his home and “where he’s lived for many, many years.”